The trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete and Vaani Kapoor as the trans woman for whom he falls, was released today. Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s new movie has been written by Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape.

The cast includes Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Goutam Sharma and Abhishek Bajaj. Filmed during the pandemic, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be released on December 10 in cinemas.

In an interview to The Tribune in August 2020, Khurrana said about the film, “It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts. I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo.”

Khurrana, last seen in Gulabo Sitabo in 2020, will feature next in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G. Vaani Kapoor most recently had a role in the action thriller BellBottom earlier this year.