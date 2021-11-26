The popular Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya is back for a second round. Sushmita Sen returns as Aarya Sareen, the widow of a drug dealer who is forced into the narcotics trade to protect her family.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi and directed by them and Vinod Rawat, the first season was an official remake of the popular Dutch show Penoza. The series earned an International Emmy award nomination in the Best Drama Series category.

The second season has been written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Anu Singh Choudhary and directed by Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma. The cast includes Manish Chaudhary, Sikandar Kher, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Virti Vaghani, Jayant Kripalani, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Sugandha Garg, Dilnaz Irani, Maya Sarao, Sohaila Kapur, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Aarya 2 will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.