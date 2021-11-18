Movie trailers ‘Encounter’ trailer: Riz Ahmed is on a mysterious mission to save his sons Michael Pearce’s film also stars Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada. Out on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Riz Ahmed in Encounter (2021) | Amazon Prime Video Play Encounter (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Encounter Riz Ahmed Octavia Spencer Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio