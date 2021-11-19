One of the most popular characters from Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller Kahaani (2012) was the non-descript assassin Bob Biswas. He was played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani. The spin-off film sees Abhishek Bachchan in the role.

The trailer, which was released today, reveals Bachchan’s look and back story in the movie. Headed to Zee5 on December 3, Bob Biswas has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh. She has previously directed a short film titled Neighbourhood Ties.

Bachchan goes up against Chitrangada Singh in the new movie. Bob Biswas has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh’s Boundscript Production.