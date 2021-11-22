The first Indian original web series on Amazon Prime Video is back for a third round. Inside Edge will launch its third season on December 3, according to the trailer that was released today.

The official synopsis: “With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy.”

Inside Edge revolves around a fictional Indian Premier League-like cricket tournament called the Powerplay T20 League. The series focuses on the behind-the-scenes machinations over team ownership, the selection of players, corruption and political interference.

The cast includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

Inside Edge has been created by Karan Anshuman. Kanishk Varma has directed the third season. The show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.

Karan Anshuman said in the press statement: “From Vikrant-Bhaisahab’s face-off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren’t ready for.”