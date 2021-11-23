Movie trailers ‘Jersey’ trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays an ex-cricketer who gets back into the game Gowtam Tinnanuri remakes his Telugu hit. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the Hindi film will be out in cinemas on December 31. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shahid Kapoor in Jersey (2021) Play Jersey (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jersey trailer Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments