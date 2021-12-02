Streaming ‘Anxious People’ trailer: A bank robbery leads to a comical hostage situation The Swedish limited series is based on Fredrik Backman’s bestseller. Out on Netflix on December 29. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Anxious People (2021) | Netflix Play Anxious People (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Anxious People Netflix web series Fredrik Backman Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments