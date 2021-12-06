After weeks of putting out teasers, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 released the first full-fledged trailer today. The Telugu-language movie, written and directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun as the titular red sanders smuggler in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalseema region.

The cast includes Fahadh Faasil as the inspector who seeks to arrest Pushpa, Rashmika Mandana, Jagapathi Babu, Prakashraj and Dhananjay. The movie has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

The music is by Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography by Miroslav Kuba Brozek. The first of two films, Pushpa: The Rise will be released on December 17.