Streaming ‘Sutliyan’ trailer: A family reunion turns bittersweet Shree Narayan Singh’s web series stars Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur. Out on Zee5 on March 4. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shiv Pandit and Plabita Borthakur in Sutliyan (2022) | Zee5 Play Sutliyan (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sutliyan Plabita Borthakur Shiv Pandit Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio