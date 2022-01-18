Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects has been given the web series treatment by Ajay Devgn’s production company. The Great Indian Murder has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4.

The big-name cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Richa Chadha, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Amey Wagh and Jatin Goswami. Dhulia, Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma have written the show.

Swarup, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer, has previously written Q&A, which served as the basis of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. Six Suspects revolves around the murder of Vicky Rai, who has been recently acquitted of killing a bartender in New Delhi. Vicky meets his own end at a party, and six people are suspected of the crime.