The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff Moon Knight will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30. The six-episode series has been created by Jeremy Slater and is headlined by Oscar Isaac.

Slater’s writing credits include the movie Fantastic Four and the series The Umbrella Academy.

The official synopsis for Moon Knight: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The cast includes Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. The directing team is led by Mohamed Diab (whose Clash won acclaim on the festival circuit) and includes Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.