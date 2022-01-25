Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are paired for the first time in Badhaai Do, a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. The trailer suggests a marriage of convenience between a gay man and a lesbian.

The comedy has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The cast includes Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan. The music is by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari and Khamosh Shah.

Badhaai Do is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 11.