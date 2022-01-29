The trailer of Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, which marks Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn’s web series debut, was released today. Rudra is a remake of the British series Luther, starring Idris Elba as an obsessive police officer.

The official synopsis: “Set in Mumbai, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Each episode in the series features a new threat even as the overarching series arc continues, portraying the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursues criminals and killers and the unlikely friendship that he forms with Aliyah, a genius sociopath.”

The six-episode series has been directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India. The cast includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot and Satyadeep Misra.

Devgn said in a press statement, “What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment.”

Mapuskar, whose credits include the films Ventilator and Ferrari Ki Sawaari, said, “Here we have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth.”