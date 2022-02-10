Movie trailers ‘A Thursday’ trailer: Yami Gautam Dhar plays a school teacher who takes her students hostage Behzad Kambata’s film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. Scroll Staff An hour ago Yami Gautam Dhar in A Thursday (2022) | RSVP/Blue Monkey Films/Disney Hotstar Play A Thursday (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. A Thursday trailer Yami Gautam Dhar Behzad Kambata Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio