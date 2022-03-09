Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni has teamed up with lead actor Vidya Balan once again for Jalsa. The Hindi movie, which also stars Shefali Shah, is being described as a “captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook”.

The official synopsis: “A hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke – a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

The story and screenplay are by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. Jalsa will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. The cast includes Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

“The film attempts to deliver a compelling story of secrets, truths, ironies laced with powerful, emotionally complex performances by Vidya and Shefali and the rest of the ensemble,” Triveni said in a press statement.

“Jalsa gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it’s been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor,” Balan added in the press release. “Also teaming up with Suresh again on a film that is poles apart from our previous project Tumhari Sulu was so exciting.”