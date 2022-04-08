Finally, a film that more or less delivers on the promise of its trailer (Wonder Woman 1984, we are looking at you). The Lost City is light on its feet and suitably air-headed – an entertainer that demands little from its viewers, and unfortunately at times, from itself.

Novelist Loretta (Sandra Bullock) finds herself in the middle of one of her schlocky romance adventures. Loretta is on a tour to promote her novel The Lost City of D when she is kidnapped by deranged billionaire Abigail (Daniel Radcliffe). Abigail demands that Loretta help him find the “Crown of Fire” treasure that he believes is featured in her book.

Alan (Channing Tatum), the cover model of Loretta’s novels, feels duty-bound to rescue Loretta. While the actual rescuing is done by Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), Loretta and Alan find themselves thrown together with Abigail in hot pursuit and Loretta’s loyal publisher Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) bringing up the rear.

The mild cocktail of comedy, adventure and romance is based on a story by Seth Gordon, directed by the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee and written by them with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox. The film appears to have laid out all its wares within the hour, but has more in store for another 52 minutes. The stakes are low, the vibe easy-going and the actors fully attuned to the script’s screwball quality.

Sparks fly between the self-declared sapiosexual Loretta and the brawny Alan – aptly described as a “body wash commercial” who is “always glistening all over the place”. The chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is on point even when the film isn’t. Brad Pitt’s hilarious cameo, Daniel Radcliffe’s winking evilness and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s antics compensate for the lazy patches of writing and the mid-narrative slump in mood.