The trailer of the Mumbai version of the Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love was released today. Modern Love Mumbai features short films by Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nupur Asthana and Dhruv Sehgal.

The original anthology series has been inspired by the New York Times column of the same name and developed by John Carney. The first and second seasons were streamed on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The Indian spin-off, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, will be premiered on May 13. The cast includes Tanuja, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik and Prateik Babbar.

In a press release, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai.”

Amazon Prime Video today also announced a massive slate of over 40 shows and films, which have been detailed here.

Play Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

Also read:

‘Modern Love’: An exciting cast is the heartbeat of the second season

Amazon Prime Video announces over 40 films and shows