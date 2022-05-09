Zee5 will launch at least 80 new titles, including over 40 original series, the streaming platform announced today. The shows and films will be in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali, and will entail collaborations with production companies ranging from BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever, Vetri Maaran and AL Vijay, Zee5 said in a press statement.

Among the Hindi series is Taj, described as “an epic tale of succession” and featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Sandhya Mridul. The cast of The Broken News includes Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Saas Bahu aur Achaar stars Amruta Subhash, while the cast of Mission to Pakistan includes Adil Hussain and Prakash Raj. Gulshan Devaiah leads the thriller Duranga.

New seasons of Pitchers, Tripling, Sunflower and Fingertip are also in the works.

The Tamil slate includes Nilamellam Ratham, developed and written by Vetri Maaran (Vada Chennai, Asuran) and directed by Ramesh Balakrishnan. The show stars Paruthiveeran director Ameer.

Also in the Tamil line-up are SR Prabhakaran’s Kolaigara Kairegaigal, Vasanthabalan’s Thalaimai Seyalagam, AL Vijay’s Five Six Seven Eight and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Paper Rocket.

The Telugu shows and films includes Kinnerasaani, Recce 2, ATM Prema Vinam, Maa Neella Tank and Aha Naa Pellanta. In the Bengali line-up are Swetkali, Gangtokey Gondogol, Kantaye Kantaye, Shikarpur, in which Ankush Hazra will make his streaming debut and Raktakarabi, starring Raima Sen and Vikram Chatterjee.