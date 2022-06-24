Ranbir Kapoor is back on the screen in his first release since the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju (2018). In Shamshera, Kapoor stars alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Kapoor plays a bandit in the colonial-era drama, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra (Brothers, Agneepath).

Ranbir Kapoor’s character is a slave-turned-rebel who adopts the name Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt plays a police officer who takes on Shamshera on behalf of his colonial masters.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018), from producer Yash Raj Films, had previously explored the battle between outlaws and their colonial rulers. Shamshera is based on a story by Neelesh Mishra and Khila Bisht and a screenplay by Karan Malhotra and Ekta Pathak Malhotra.

Shamshera will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D and IMAX on July 22. The film will compete with the dubbed Kannada film Vikrant Rona, which stars Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Ravishankar Gowda and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ranbir Kapoor also headlines Ayan Mukerji’s superhero adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which is scheduled for a September 9 release.