Movie trailers ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ trailer: Fawad Khan leads reboot of a Pakistani classic Bilal Lashari’s period drama also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Mallick and Gohar Rasheed. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) | Geo Films/ Encyclomedia/Lashari Films/AAA Motion Pictures Play The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022).Also read:Severed limbs and rivers of blood: The film that inspired Fawad Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Legend of Maula Jatt Fawad Khan Mahira Khan