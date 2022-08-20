Streaming ‘Indian Predator’: New edition of true crime series profiles serial killer Raja Kolander ‘The Diary of a Serial Killer’ will be streamed on Netflix on September 7. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer (2022) | Netflix Play Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (2022).Also read:‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’ review: A sensationalised recreation of a gruesome crime We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer True crime series Raja Kolander