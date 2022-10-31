Vasan Bala (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota) is back with a comedy-laced murder mystery for Netflix led by Rajkummar Rao. Monica, O My Darling stars Huma Qureshi in the titular role alongside Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan.

The title has been inspired by the cabaret song Piya To Ab To Aaja, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, composed by RD Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle for the 1971 Hindi film Caravan. The synopsis: “Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.” The plot involves “lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, mystery, and some robots crushing human skulls”, the synopsis added.

The film has been written by Yogesh Chandekar. The Matchbox Shots production will be released on Netflix on November 11.