Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won a Golden Globes award in the Best Original Song – Motion category. The song, filmed on lead actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, has been scored by MM Keeravani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The energetic choreography is by Prem Rakshith.

The other nominees in this category were Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick).

Play Naatu Naatu, RRR (2022).

The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were held on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California. In his acceptance speech, Keeravani dedicated the award to his brother, music composer Kalyani Malik, and Rajamouli (who is also his cousin).

Keeravani added, “It has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say that I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.”

RRR was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language along with Decision To Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) and Close (Belgium). The award in this category went to Argentina, 1985, a legal drama about the country’s military dictatorship that lasted between 1976 and 1983.

Play Argentina, 1985 (2022).

The Golden Globes handed out best film honours to Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical The Fablemans and Martin McDonagh’s existential comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Other big winners included Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once and the HBO Max show The White Lotus.

RRR, a pre-Independence action epic about two revolutionaries battling against an evil British military commander, has enjoyed unprecedented critical and commercial appreciation in the United States. Although not picked by India to officially represent the country for Best International Feature Film (Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show was chosen instead), Rajamouli’s visual effects heavy-extravaganza has been blazing a trail on its own strengths across America. The film is tipped to win nominations for the Oscars, which will be held on March 12.

Here is a full list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Play The Fablemans (2022).

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Play Tár (2022).

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Play Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Naatu Naatu, RRR.

Play Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022).

Best Television Series – Drama

House of the Dragon.

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

The White Lotus.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary.

Play The White Lotus (2022).

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone.

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria.

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Play Abbott Elementary (2022).

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout.

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird.

Best Supporting Actor –Television Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary.

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Julia Garner, Ozark.