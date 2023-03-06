The trailer of Citadel, the espionage series produced by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (the Avengers films, Extraction, The Gray Man) is out. Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

The official synopsis: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

David Weil serves as showrunner. Two out of six episodes will be premiered on April 28 on Prime Video. The rest of the episodes will be rolled out weekly until May 26.

An Indian spin-off, directed by Raj & DK and starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is also in the works.