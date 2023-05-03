Sonakshi Sinha makes her web series debut with Dahaad. Directed by Reema Kagti (Gold, Talaash) and Ruchika Oberoi (Island City), the series will be premiered on Prime Video on May 12.The cast includes Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

The show has been created by Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The official synopsis: “Dahaad is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.”

In a press statement, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation.”

Vijay Varma added, “Dahaad is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special. It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching under privileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies!”