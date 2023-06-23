The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, adapted from Alexandre Dumas’s novel, has everything we need from a contemporary entertainer based on a nineteenth-century classic – valorous soldiers, treacherous courtiers, conspiracy in dark corners, assassination plots, handsome production design, gorgeous costumes. An eminent cast engages in duels of swords and the heart across a film that is giddy fun from start to finish.

Martin Bourboulon’s Hollywood-style period drama has been dubbed in English from the French. The 121-minute film is the first of two parts. The Three Musketeers: Milady will be released in December.

Like Mani Ratnam did with Ponniyin Selvan, Bourboulon shot both films at one go. Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel, which inspired Ponniyin Selvan, ­­itself was a homage to the thrill-filled historical fiction novels written by Dumas and his peers.

In 1627, the reign of King Louis the XIII (Louis Garrel) is under threat. The religious divide between Catholics in France and Protestants backed by England is nudging towards war. Queen Anne (Vicky Krieps) has lost her heart elsewhere – along with a precious necklace.

The young and restless D’Artagnan (Francois Civil) is keen to join the Musketeers, who have sworn to protect the king. Entry into this elite regiment means dealing with the three Musketeers of the title – Athos (Vincent Cassel), Aramis (Romain Duris) and Porthos (Pio Marmai).

Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris and Pio Marmai in The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (2023). Courtesy Pathe.

D’Artagnan is privy to some of the skulduggery that is threatening to destroy the kingdom. The mysterious Milady (Eva Green) is colluding with the king’s cardinal (Eric Ruf) and his British allies to cause mischief.

When not welding his weapons, D’Artagnan is flashing eyes at the queen’s maid Constance (Lyna Khoudri). Their romance is as resolutely old-fashioned as the movie is au courant in its technical aspects. Cinematographer Nicolas Bolduc’s stunning work includes several lengthy single-take action scenes. Amidst the soft lighting and fast-moving cameras, a rousing tale of chivalry, loyalty, and bravery unfolds.

The lavish-looking film is light in tone and big on the repartee, skipping merrily between exposition and breathless action. D’Artagnan, charmingly played by Francois Civil, captures the movie’s pulsating spirit best during an interlude with Constance. While describing a skirmish, he tells Constance, “It was terrible and wonderful at the same time!” That’s The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan for you.