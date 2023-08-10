It’s been four years since Made in Heaven was premiered on Prime Video and we were introduced to Karan, Tara and their team of wedding planners. Season two moves just six months ahead from where we left the Made in Heaven office and its proprietors, played by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The seven-episode series has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar who also direct along with co-writer Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan.

As previously established, every episode is set around around a set of nuptials alongside sensitively touching on issues ranging from patriarchy and sexism to gender equality and caste. The episodes unfold against beautiful, extravagant weddings in elite Delhi society. But the brides, and sometimes the grooms, are also navigating knotty prejudices, questions of identity and agency as well as years of discrimination, injustice, and anxiety.

The production design, locations, costumes and music continue to provide a lush catalogue of creative ideas for brides-in-waiting. But that’s just window dressing. The show’s strength lies in the layered writing and impressive performances by the recurring cast.

More than the brides, grooms and their families, played by actors including Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, Mukul Chadha, Parvin Dabas, Dia Mirza, Sarah Jane Dias, Neelam Kothari and Sanjay Kapoor, the new season focusses on the lives and loves of the Made In Heaven team.

Tara (Dhulipala) is coming to terms with her broken marriage to businessman Adil (Jim Sarbh), who is embarking on a new life with Faiza (Kalki Koechlin). Karan (Mathur) is still dealing with parental acceptance as a gay man, grappling with hurt and seeking companionship.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven S2 (2023). Courtesy Tiger Baby/Excel Entertainment/Prime Video.

Jazz (Shivani Raghuvanshi) is coming of age; Kabir (Shashank Arora) is finding his creative voice. Jauhari (Vijay Raaz) brings in his wife Bulbul (Mona Singh) as the company auditor, which adds a new story thread.

Trinetra Haldar plays Meher, the talented production head at Made in Heaven who is grappling with acceptance as a trans woman. Ishwak Singh is another addition, in a role that is unfortunately a little tepid and doesn’t adequately showcase his acting chops.

Once more, Karan’s character arc is most complex, and Mathur strongly builds on the writing, adding stirring hues to the part. Arora too is on point as the wedding videographer with filmmaking aspirations even as he confronts his twisted, privileged position. Sarbh, Koechlin, Raghuvanshi and Raaz reprise roles that develop organically, Mona Singh’s Bulbul being a crafty addition to the crew. One of the wins of the writing is the way, through Tara and her choices, the creators challenge the viewer’s judgements and reactions.

The season maturely takes forward its mandate. It makes myriad social comments, cloaking some in designer couture while lifting the veil on others. But above the rituals, happily-ever-afters and the acceptance that not all matches are made in heaven, the second season seamlessly emphasises the delicate parent-child relationship while also focussing on equality and the need to stand up for one’s rights. Hopefully the next edition of the show won’t be so long in the making.