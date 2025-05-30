Reading
1
‘Sister Midnight’ review: Radhika Apte is a blast as a rebellious housewife with a dark side
2
Translated short fiction: A Konkani Christian cowherd wonders if he should convert to Hinduism
3
Meeting diaspora, watching garba, speaking to ANI: What anti-terror MP delegations are doing abroad
4
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o (1938–2025): Five things to know about one of Africa’s greatest ever writers
5
Mumbai Commuter Rail division: Some ideas on fixing the commercial capital’s lifeline
6
YouTuber Mohak Mangal agrees to remove ‘objectionable’ parts of video about ANI
7
SC tells journalist to remove YouTube video containing allegations about judge
8
It’s a ‘golden age’ for the Hindi news business – but not so much for Hindi journalism or democracy
9
This new cookbook has compiled heirloom recipes from every corner of India
10
‘I am not scared / I am not alone’: A young girl and a temple elephant become friends