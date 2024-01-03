Reading
-
1
Railways transfer official who revealed cost of selfie booths featuring PM Modi in RTI reply
-
2
Wrestling: Junior wrestlers launch protests against Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat
-
3
What is the link between Modi’s Christmas event and a network helping bolster his personality cult?
-
4
Coding Telugu culture into Silicon Valley
-
5
‘How Do Poets Write?’: A poem by Karuna Ezara Parikh
-
6
Cardio and weights are great for keeping fit, but what’s the optimal sequence for the best results?
-
7
Watch: Fuel tanker overturns and bursts into flames in Ludhiana district, Punjab
-
8
The ‘winner’ of Bangladesh’s January 7 election is clear – but it marks a grim turning point
-
9
‘Killer Soup’ trailer: Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee star in black comedy
-
10
Happy new year: Six recently published non-fiction books with which to usher in 2024