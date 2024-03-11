The 96th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, rolled out the razzmatazz at a ceremony on Sunday at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre. The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. The presenters included Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, John Cena (in the nude), Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Al Pacino, Ben Kingsley, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michelle Yeoh.
Here is a selection of photographs of Hollywood’s brightest turned out in their finest. Messi, the brilliant Border Collie from Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, was among the guests. Beyond the red carpet, pro-Palestinian protestors drew attention to Israel’s war on Gaza.