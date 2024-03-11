The 96th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, rolled out the razzmatazz at a ceremony on Sunday at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre. The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. The presenters included Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, John Cena (in the nude), Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Al Pacino, Ben Kingsley, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michelle Yeoh.

Here is a selection of photographs of Hollywood’s brightest turned out in their finest. Messi, the brilliant Border Collie from Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, was among the guests. Beyond the red carpet, pro-Palestinian protestors drew attention to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Ryan Gosling. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Liza Koshy. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnie/Reuters.

Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a protest near the Oscars venue. Photo by Carlin Stiehl/Reuters.

Zendaya. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters.

Florence Pugh. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Jodie Foster with Alexandra Hedison. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Ariana Grande. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 2024 Oscars. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for Poor Things. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

Jonathan Glazer poses with the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for The Zone of Interest. Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

Robert Downey Jr wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

The team behind Godzilla Minus One. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

Anatomy of a Fall writers Arthur Harari and Justine Triet. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

John Cena presents the Oscar for costume design. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

