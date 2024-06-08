-
1
Interview: Exit polls rigged by BJP for stock market scam, says Congress data chief
-
2
How BJP supporters are making their peace with the election results
-
3
President invites Narendra Modi to form government for third time
-
4
How caste-based discrimination and social conditions shaped the food habits of Marathwada Dalits
-
5
Congress Working Committee passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
-
6
Janata Dal (United) will not allow anti-Muslim campaigns while in power with BJP: KC Tyagi
-
7
Verdict a reprieve for Indian democracy, but Hindutva remains a potent force – and a challenge
-
8
EU countries made over Rs 1,100 crore in rejected visa applications in 2023: Report
-
9
Why these travel posters sparked a fiery debate between Indian and British legislators in the 1930s
-
10
Chandrababu Naidu seeks police report on alleged use of Pegasus spyware by YSR Congress government