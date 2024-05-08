-
1
Mumbai principal sacked after being targeted by Hindutva website; says she is mulling legal action
-
2
‘What does it take / to let go?’: There’s a new anthology of English haikus written by Indian poets
-
3
Congress to decide Indian cricket team based on religion, claims PM Modi
-
4
PM Modi’s claim of dramatically enhancing India’s global standing a ‘mirage’, says report
-
5
Unfortunate and unacceptable: Congress sets distance from Sam Pitroda’s remarks on India’s diversity
-
6
‘We are living in perpetual fear’: Prajwal Revanna video leaks spark panic among women in Hassan
-
7
Portraits of India’s people by a Flemmish artist who lived on the margins of 18th-century Calcutta
-
8
Karnataka Police summons BJP leaders JP Nadda, Amit Malviya for campaign video targeting Muslims
-
9
‘Knowing we’re mortal gives us purpose’: Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan on his new book
-
10
What did Vinayak Damodar Savarkar think about Dalits praying in temples and eating with Brahmins?