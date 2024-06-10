-
1
BJP leader Amit Malviya accused of sexual exploitation, sues RSS member who made allegations
-
2
How strident Hindutva dented BJP and allies in the North East
-
3
Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur among 37 ministers dropped from Modi Cabinet
-
4
The BJP’s paradoxical defeat in Faizabad
-
5
No major changes in Modi Cabinet: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari retain key ministries
-
6
A city of many dreams: How Patrick Geddes brought a human touch to urban planning in India
-
7
TDP, JD(U), LJP, HAM and JD(S) get Cabinet ranks, other BJP allies get minister of state positions
-
8
How a global organisation of volunteers is kindling love for Urdu
-
9
How Tamil author Charu Nivedita has created a cult following for his books (and his persona)
-
10
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lead multi-lingual futuristic film