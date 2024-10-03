Reading
-
1
In Ladakh, a massive energy project is shrouded in mystery
-
2
Maharashtra will pay gaushalas same amount per cow as women get under Ladki Bahin scheme – Rs 1,500
-
3
In a new book, Devdutt Pattanaik argues that the Harappan civilisation persists in our memories
-
4
India’s air, water, land are all polluted. The government has failed to tackle this, says a new book
-
5
Why Indians have always been suspicious that their ghee is adulterated
-
6
Supreme Court stays police action against Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation
-
7
UP court hands Muslim man life term citing ‘love jihad’ despite complainant retracting claim
-
8
‘Perverted idea’: Opposition on Maharashtra’s decision to introduce female attendants on buses
-
9
A new book shows how labour laws have changed historically to ensure dignity for factory workers
-
10
How Uttarakhand made teenage romance dangerous – especially for Muslims