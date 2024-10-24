Reading
Fiction: A teacher from Kerala takes a job in Dubai in the 1990s, but being an immigrant isn’t easy
2024 JCB Prize for Literature shortlist includes two debut novels and three translations
What explains the rapid rise in entrepreneurship among Indian women? This book looks for answers
Does Supreme Court’s Section 6A order alter citizenship test for Bengali Hindus in Assam?
‘It was more insanity than courage’: Arpita Das on what made her start Yoda Press twenty years ago
The dangerous world of Tamil Nadu’s alcohol deaddiction centres
Ramachandra Guha: The sweet, sublime music of Kumar Gandharva is a gift that keeps giving
A lawyer explains why the Indian queer movement must be participatory and not just legislative
‘Amaran’ trailer: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi star in tale of a heroic Army soldier
Pressure Points: T20 World Cup exit shows need for a deeper examination of Indian women’s cricket