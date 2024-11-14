Reading
-
1
How the Sassoons of Bombay became one of China’s wealthiest families
-
2
‘Lucky to learn and study Bengali’: William Radice (1951-2024) on why and how he translated Tagore
-
3
Why King Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah and devadasi Bhagmati’s marriage is integral to Hyderabad’s history
-
4
What meditation and mindfulness apps get wrong Buddhist ideals
-
5
Fiction: Arijit Basu does not know that he has hired an undocumented migrant as a domestic worker
-
6
Hydropower projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore at risk due to extreme weather in Uttarakhand: Report
-
7
How Supreme Court finally checked ‘bulldozer justice’ – and why it may not be enough
-
8
Gurugram University cancels talk on Palestine, V-C says topic is ‘controversial’
-
9
Mahayuti spent 7 times more than MVA on illegal ‘shadow’ ads ahead of Maharashtra polls: Report
-
10
Women who write themselves: The quiet strength of Tamil writer Imayam’s female protagonists