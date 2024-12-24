Reading
-
1
An 83-year-old short story by Jorge Luis Borges portends a bleak future for the internet
-
2
Who was Santram, the forgotten Shudra radical who critiqued caste and advocated reform?
-
3
In Bangladesh, a concert shows how creative freedom could transform the beleaguered nation
-
4
Haruki Murakami and the challenge of translating Japanese’s many words for ‘I’
-
5
How petha became a part of Indian Christmas
-
6
Why switching up your workout every few weeks is key to improving fitness
-
7
Start the week with a film: Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ makes a solid case for itself
-
8
What a meeting with a woman entrepreneur in Kolkata taught a German diplomat about women in India
-
9
Five ways to lower your chances of developing cancer – according to an oncologist
-
10
Shyam Benegal (1934-2024): The conscience keeper of Indian cinema