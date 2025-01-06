The 82nd Golden Globes awards that were held on Sunday evenly distributed the honours. Among the big winners was Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist for best picture – drama and best director.

Corbet trumped Payal Kapadia, whose All We Imagine as Light was the first Indian film to be nominated in this category at the Globes. The Brutalist is about a Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust but struggles to make it in America.

Emilia Perez won a total of four award out of 10 nominations. The period drama Shogun won three acting honours and a best drama award. Among the movie actors who were honoured were Demi Moore (The Substance) and Sebastian Stan (A Different Man).

Here are some of the winners across 27 categories.

The best picture – drama award went to Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which is scheduled to be released in February in India. The award for best actor – drama went to Adrien Brody, who plays an architect in the film.

Adrien Brody and fashion designer Georgina Chapman. Photo by Reuters.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez won in the best film – musical or comedy as well as best non-English language film categories. Zoe Saldana was named best supporting actress for the trans-themed musical. Camille’s El Mal was named best original song. Emilia Perez is available in India on MUBI.

Zoe Saldana. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP.

Demi Moore won best actress – musical or comedy for Coralie Fargeat’s body horror satire The Substance (available on MUBI).

Demi Moore. Photo by Daniel Cole/Reuters.

Peter Straughan won best screenplay – motion picture award for Conclave, about a fictional election to name a new Pope.

Peter Straughan. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP.

Tadanobu Asano won the award for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television for Shogun (available in India on Disney+ Hotstar).

Tadanobu Asano. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Anna Sawai won in the best TV actress – drama category for Shogun.

Anna Sawai. Photo by Etienne Laurent/AFP.

Sebastian Stan was nominated in best actor – drama for The Apprentice and Best actor – musical or comedy for A Different Man. Stan won for A Different Man.

Sebastian Stan. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

The best actress – drama award went to Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. Walter Salles’s film, set in the 1970s during Brazil’s military dictatorship, stars Torres as a woman who becomes an activist after her husband goes missing.

Fernanda Torres. Photo by Etienne Laurent/AFP.

Colin Farrell’s turn in The Penguin won best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television award. The show, a spin-off from The Batman, is available on JioCinema.

Colin Farrell. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP.

Kieran Culkin won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

The blockbuster musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, won the cinematic and box office achievement award. Wicked can be rented from Prime Video.

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande. Photo by Etienne Laurent/AFP.

Jessica Gunning won in the best supporting actress – TV category for the Netflix show Baby Reindeer.

Jessica Gunning. Photo by Daniel Cole/Reuters.

Jodie Foster won the best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television award for True Detective: Night Country (available on JioCinema).