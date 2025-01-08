Reading
-
1
Books of conscience, books of courage, books of pain: Harsh Mander’s 15 favourite books of 2024
-
2
How the H-1B visa changed American food culture forever
-
3
Supreme Court’s order on ‘sacred groves’ shows attempt to move beyond narrow definition of forests
-
4
Rescind invitation to Zionist Nobel laureate, Indian universities urged
-
5
Interview: Releasing Nicobar report would be like ‘opening can of worms’, says anthropologist
-
6
China’s Medog Dam: A double-edged sword for South Asia
-
7
Tamil Nadu announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley Civilisation script
-
8
Hello 2025: Six recently-published Indian nonfiction books to welcome a new year with
-
9
Business memoir: Shoppers Stop’s first general manager recounts the day the store opened in 1991
-
10
How ornithologists Ravi Sankaran and K Sivakumar studied the rare Nicobar Megapode