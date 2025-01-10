Reading
1
‘Sangeet Manapmaan’ review: This period musical could have been an album
2
‘Black Warrant’ review: Grim show about Tihar jailers rarely lets up
3
How laws against ‘magical healing’ are being used to target church workers in Assam
4
A dead body in the forest, injured children, and other unanswered questions about Bastar encounter
5
Fiction: Maya oscillates between fear and superstition as the mystery of her absence heightens
6
China’s Medog Dam: A double-edged sword for South Asia
7
Why the BJP is here for the long haul – and the Opposition is still flailing
8
Books of conscience, books of courage, books of pain: Harsh Mander’s 15 favourite books of 2024
9
Pakistan: Religious, insurgent groups gain power amid 70% rise in terrorist violence
10
How the H-1B visa changed American food culture forever