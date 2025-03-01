Reading
1
‘The way a sari is worn is a living dictionary of India’s stories’: Cultural historian Malvika Singh
2
How did Nehru feel equally at ease in the worlds of science, architecture, law and literature?
3
TMC MP moves privilege motion against S Jaishankar for ‘misleading’ remarks on US deportations
4
Madhya Pradesh wants to snoop on denotified tribes, reviving colonial-era injustice, activists say
5
‘Heart Lamp’: Banu Mushtaq’s International Booker Prize-longlisted book is charged by women’s anger
6
A new book recounts how 21-year-old Satyam Gandhi cleared the UPSC examinations on the first try
7
Seven centuries on, Delhi is still resounding with the legacy of Amir Khusrau
8
‘Prove we are Bangladeshi’: Assam families protest Supreme Court’s deportation push
9
March nonfiction: Six recently published titles that explore crucial moments of Indian history
10
Freedom for the wolves, death for the sheep: The pitfalls of unbridled business deregulation