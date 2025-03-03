The Oscars are held at the end of a long and gruelling awards season. Hollywood’s power elite reserve their finest for the televised ceremony. The 97th Academy Awards, as the Oscars are formally known, didn’t disappoint.

The hotly contested awards saw old and new stars fill the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The ceremony was streamed live on JioHotstar and JioCinema.

Conan O’Brien hosted the event. Sean Baker’s Anora swept the Oscars, winning in the coveted Best Picture, directing, original screenplay and editing categories.

Anora director Sean Baker. Photo by Mike Coppola/ Getty Images via AFP.

Mikey Madison won her first Oscar for playing the lead role in Anora, about a stripper who gets involved with a wealthy young Russian man. Adrien Brody picked up his second statuette for playing a Holocaust survivor in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist.

Mikey Madison. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Adrien Brody. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

In the supporting actor categories, Zoe Saldana won for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez and Kieran Culkin for Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.

Zoe Saldana. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Kieran Culkin. Photo by Patrick T Fallon/AFP.

No Other Land, a collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, won in the Best Documentary Feature category. Ironically, the documentary has not yet been commercially released in the United States.

Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra (left) and Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters.

James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet, had eight nominations, but didn’t win a single award.

Timothee Chalamet ahead of the show. Photo by Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS.

Demi Moore, who starred in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film The Substance, lost the best actress award to Mikey Madison.

Demi Moore. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

The musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, won two Oscars for costume design and production design.

Cynthia Erivo. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Ariana Grande. Photo by Aude Guerrucci/Reuters.

Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue saw him spliced into a scene from The Substance, in which he emerges out of Demi Moore’s body. The gimmick led Moore, who was sitting in the front row, to mouth “Awkward.”

Conan O’Brien. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Wicked actor Bowen Yang gave Conan O’Brien a run for his money with his smooth on-stage patter.

Bowen Yang. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Fashion trends included jewellery worn by men, such as Andrew Watt’s pearl necklace.

American musician Andrew Watt. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Male brooches were prominent too.

Dave Bautista. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Jeff Goldblum. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

The Brutalist actor Guy Pearce wore a Free Palestine pin.

Guy Pearce. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

A seriously under-dressed Adam Sandler appeared in a skit during the ceremony.

Adam Sandler. Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Other actors compensated – and overcompensated – for Sandler’s appearance. Here are some of the most striking clothes worn by the presenters and guests.

Selena Gomez and Samuel L Jackson. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Penelope Cruz. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Sterling K Brown and Ana de Armas. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Halle Berry. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via AFP.

Mick Jagger. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Queen Latifah. Photo by Patrick T Fallon/AFP.

Thelma lead actress June Squibb. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images via AFP.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Andrew Garfield. Photo by Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Alex Martin and her mother Whoopi Goldberg. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP.

British actor Yasmin Finney. Photo by Aude Guerrucci/Reuters.

Filipino-US YouTuber Bretman Rock. Robyn Beck/AFP.

