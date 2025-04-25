In the Kannada series Ayyana Mane on ZEE5, a wealthy family in Chikmagalur is plagued by a series of mysterious deaths. One death takes place on the day Jaaji (Kushee Ravi) enters the clan as the bride of Dushyantha (Akshay Nayak). Her father-in-law collapses, never to rise again.

Is the family deity demanding sacrifices? Is there a curse on Dushyantha’s sister and the other daughters-in-law, who are all perishing one by one?

Adding to Jaaji’s woes is the insistence of her mother-in-law Nagamma (Manasi Sudhir) that Jaaji keep her opinions to herself. Whatever happens in the household stays in the household, Nagamma insists.

Written and directed by Ramesh Indira, Ayyana Mane feels like a television serial or a film that has been split into six episodes. The initial intrigue eventually dissipates because of the absence of atmospherics and the sense of dread that is usually found in a house of horrors.

Also missed is the opportunity to question superstitious beliefs. The ultimate reason for the series of deaths is feeble and barely plausible, given that all the victims are found in or around the house.

Kushee Ravi makes for a decently convincing heroine trying to hold on to her sanity. Manasi Sudhir has a suitably authoritative presence in a family that is falling apart.

Costume designer Shilpa Hegde deserves a shout-out for picking a gorgeous range of saris. One of the garments is even written into the plot.