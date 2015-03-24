Chaitanya Tamhane’s multilingual movie Court won the National Film Award for best feature film as it was gearing up for a theatrical release in India. The 28 year-old director’s debut feature will open on April 17.

Here is the film’s trailer, which focuses on the absurdist bits of humour in an otherwise sober account of the treatment meted out by the judicial system to a radical poet accused of abetting a suicide.

Play Court (2014).

Praise has followed Court ever since it was premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival last year. Tamhane bagged two awards in Venice and an international distributor, Memento Films. He also won the top prize in the International Competition category at last year’s Mumbai Film Festival. Long Live Cinema, set up by former PVR Pictures employee Shiladitya Bora, and Rahul Haksar are among Court’s local distributors.