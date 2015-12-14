tv series

The DD Files: Shyam Benegal’s ‘Yatra’ packed all of India in a train

The 1985 series held up a mirror to the nation’s diversity and showcased some of the finest acting talent of the day.

by 
Neena Gupta and KK Raina in Yatra | Doordarshan

Going by sheer scale of ambition, Shyam Benegal’s 15-part series Yatra on Doordarshan in 1986 remains unsurpassed even in these days of insane production budgets and special effects. Shot almost entirely on a train charting the course of the Himsagar Express (the longest-running train at that time from Kanyakumari to Jammu Tawi) and the Tripura Express (Jaisalmer to Guwahati), the 15-part series was a collage of picture postcards from unsullied corners of India.

Play

The series came at a time when ‘saffron’ was not yet such a loaded colour, and not much was made of a Muslim gynaecologist delivering the baby of a Punjabi woman on the train, or an ailing Hindu monk and his protégé sharing their wisdom with their co-passengers and an Islamic scholar having a brief exchange with passengers on secularism and political interference in religion.

More importantly, this was India before Air Deccan, when everyone from senior public sector executives to bridegrooms travelled by the railways, sometimes in unreserved compartments.

Yatra comprises short stories about each of the passengers who traverse the country from south to north and west to east. Indian Army jawan Gopalan Nair (Om Puri) sometimes watches from the sidelines and sometimes getting drawn into their lives. Against the sweet rhythm of the locomotive, couples, families, lovers, friends, mentors and strangers, share their food, fears, philosophies, little disappointments and victories. There is a robbery, a recovery, a fatal accident, a suicide attempt, sexual harassment and more.

The bereaved parents of a girl killed because of dowry foster a heavily pregnant woman abandoned by her in-laws for failing to bear them a male heir. A young MBA aspirant falls in love with the daughter of an overbearing father. A whistle-blower, who is on the run from goons entrusts his most precious documents to his saviours. A group of theatre performers, who lose a team member to the lure of Mumbai’s entertainment industry, nearly implode because of infighting. A foreigner who has come to India to look for her grandfather’s grave confides to rank strangers about her disappointment when she finds out that he did not die in the Afghan War of 1936, but was felled by cholera instead.

Benegal, one of the finest storytellers of our times, treats each story with equal empathy and always stops sort of being preachy. We are unwittingly drawn into the cycle of meet, greet, engage and disembark that await the passengers. The grieving elderly couple takes care of the pregnant girl like their own, but when they are invited by her parents to be their guests, they politely refuse. Their lives may have briefly intertwined, but like everyone else on the train, they have their own journey to complete.

Since Yatra was made possible by the largesse of the Indian Railways, which provided the filmmaker with a 10-bogey train for 50 days at the cost of Rs 30 lakhs, the series often shone an indulgent light on the system and its staff. But the near-documentary style makes for excellent viewing even today, as you feast your eyes on the hot idli-vadas at the Trivandrum station canteen, look out for the peacocks darting across the tracks near Jaipur or get a glimpse of the Taj Mahal as the train pulls into Agra. The elegant cinematography by National Award-winning cinematographer Jehangir Chowdhury makes the dreariest countryside and monotonous train interiors come alive, with refreshing details in every frame.

Om Puri’s Nair, who, has seen life and death better than most of his co-passengers, and maintains a diary of his reflections, sums it up very early in the show: “On a train, you destination is all important. In life, it is all about the journey.”

The railways were, and possibly still are, the best way to experience India. If you have the time and tolerance for your fellow citizens. For the rest, there is always YouTube.

Play
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.