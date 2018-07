Vidya Balan’s deep voice and progressive image are put to good use in Suresh Triveni’s Novemebr 17 release Tumhari Sulu. Balan plays a housewife who becomes a popular radio jockey for a late-night show, to her surprise and the consternation of her husband (Manav Kaul). In a video interview, Balan tackles a variety of questions, from her role in Tumhari Sulu to her stand on political issues.

