Entertainment News

Viewers slam rose parade coverage on Amazon Prime – not realising it’s a parody

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon played TV anchors Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, but not everyone got the joke.

by 
Amazon Prime

A parody video in the form of TV coverage of an annual New Year’s Day parade, featuring comedian Will Ferrell and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and streamed on Amazon Prime, was panned by many viewers who seemingly did not realise that the clip was a spoof.

In The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, Ferrell and Shannon assumed the roles of local TV anchors Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. The Rose Parade is traditionally held in Pasadena in California each year on New Year’s Day, and is broadcast on several television networks in the United States.

The video, by Funny or Die, was uploaded on January 1. The live stream received multiple one-star reviews (38% as on Wednesday morning), with viewers criticising the coverage of the parade and the hosts. Later reviewers seem to have caught on, with mostly positive comments.

Play
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish.

“The hosts were awful not giving any facts about the floats or commenting on what we were seeing,” wrote a user named Mariel Ralston, said Indie Wire. “Instead they were harassing Tim Meadows about his time on Saturday Night Live (something he told them clearly on two separate occasions that he didn’t want to discuss).”

Another user named Kistthefax complained, “I love the Rose Parade, but this was the worse hosting that I have ever seen. I turned it off. Cord got too personal and was rude and even cut one of the co-hosts off and dug into an old girlfriend. He should be fired! I tuned in to watch the parade not listen to someone’s rudeness and personal garbage.”

Why was Cord at the parade if he fears horses, one user wanted to know. “It’s one negative comment after another. Really guys. This is supposed to be a happy, positive event.”

A few who caught on to the parody were not pleased with the jokes. One user said, “Embarrassing. Was the intention to undermine the Rose Bowl Parade? Typical Hollywood isolation to the real world. There’s a time and place for their type of humor (Cord & Ferrell), but not the family tradition of sitting down and watching the parade. Amazon, they sound with each description condescending and hopefully they will not represent the Rose Parade in the future. SMH.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.