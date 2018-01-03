Christopher Nolan to visit India to launch Kodak facility, says Amitabh Bachchan in his blog

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is scheduled to visit India for the launch of a facility by the imaging products company Kodak, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a blog post.
“Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back,” the Bollywood actor wrote. “Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk, the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan (who) uses only film for his picture. And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters.”
Nolan has not confirmed the reports about his India visit.
The actor said the launch will mark the revival of the use of film stock for cinematography. Nolan is a known proponent of using celluloid instead of digital-only formats.
Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017), a war film depicting the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II, was reportedly shot on large format film. It is the highest-grossing World War II film of all time, earning $525 million at the global box-office.
Nolan had last visited India when he was shooting in Jodhpur in Rajasthan for The Dark Knight Rises (2012), the final movie in his Batman trilogy. In 2014, a post on Facebook by Indian Institute of Technology’s cultural festival Mood Indigo had announced that the director would be visiting the country to speak at the event. However, Nolan’s representative had informed The Hollywood Reporter that the director was unaware of the event and had no plans to attend it. The organisers later apologised for the post.
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.