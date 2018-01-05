CBFC demands cuts on references to Naxalism, political parties in Kolkata documentary, says director

The Central Board of Film Certification has asked for several cuts in Award-winning filmmaker Anirban Datta’s historical documentary on Kolkata, including references to the Naxalite movement and the subsequent government crackdown, Hindustan Times reported. Titled Kalikshetra, the 56-minute film uses archaeological findings and historical references to chronicle the city’s history from one BC onwards.
The board has asked Datta to edit references to the 1946 Hindu Muslim riots in Calcutta, Partition, and the 1970-’72 period of the Naxalite movement, especially the Baranagar-Cossipore massacre in which hundreds of Maoists were allegedly killed in a government crackdown, the filmmaker said. The board also wanted Datta to cut out every reference to Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party in relation to the Naxal period, he claimed.
“The CBFC has asked for five cuts, all unreasonable and ridiculous,” Datta told Hindustan Times. “They are trying to depoliticise the documentation of political events, which is unacceptable. I’ll ask for a review, and if still unsatisfied, I’ll move Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.” Kalikshetra was submitted to CBFC’s New Delhi office for certification.
Describing the project to Hindustan Times, Datta said he wants to highlight facets of the city before it became the capital of the British Raj in India. “Civilization existed in the place called Kolkata since the time of the thriving kingdom of Gangaridae, the valour of which has been frequently referred to in ancient Greek and Roman literatures,” he said. “However, people only know about the 300 years of colonial period, or at the most, up to the time of Manasamangal, which was penned during the Sena dynasty (11th-13th century).”
Datta’s diploma film at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, titled Tetris (2006), was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. He has also won National awards for his films Bhultir Khero (2007) and Bom (2011).
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.