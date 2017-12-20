Entertainment News

Christopher Nolan’s Mumbai dates confirmed: March 31 and April 1

The Film Heritage Foundation has invited the acclaimed director along with visual artist Tacita Dean to talk about the future of celluloid.

by 
Christopher Nolan | Warner Bros

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan and visual artist Tacita Dean will headline the event Reframing the Future of Film, organised by the Film Heritage Foundation, in Mumbai on March 31 and April 1, the foundation announced on Friday. The event aims to highlight the necessity of preserving photochemical film in the digital age, and will include a private roundtable discussion and a separate public event.

Reframing the Future of Film began as a discussion among prominent personalities in cinema and art in 2015 at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. It has also been held in Tate Modern during the London Film Festival and at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City. The event aims to enumerate “the tangible steps that needed to be taken to protect the medium of film and its legacy in order to reposition its importance in an aggressive digital market”, according to the press release.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founding director of Film Heritage Foundation, said in the press release that the aims of the event resonate with those of the foundation. “Since our inception, we have been speaking for film as a shooting, exhibition and archival medium,” Dungarpur stated. “We have been fighting a losing battle and we finally have the support from two of the leading film exponents in the world.”

Nolan is famous for using celluloid along with digital formats for his movies. His latest production Dunkirk (2017), depicting the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II, was also shot on large format film.

Dean’s work will be presented at the National Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery, and Royal Academy of Arts in the United Kingdom this year. She has been a passionate advocate for the use of celluloid.

“Tacita and I are delighted to join with Shivendra and the Film Heritage Foundation in presenting Refraining the Future of Film in Mumbai,” Nolan said in a statement. “India has such wonderful cinema and such a rich history of art that everything needs to be done not only encourage its proper preservation for future generations but also to re-introduce the film medium to the younger artists and filmmakers in the country.”

The event marks Nolan’s first visit to India after shooting in Jodhpur in Rajasthan for The Dark Knight Rises (2012), the final movie in his Batman trilogy.

Play
Christopher Nolan on shooting on film.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.